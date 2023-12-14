What kind of bond would you expect between the side chains of the following amino acids?
b. Alanine and leucine
What kind of bond would you expect between the side chains of the following amino acids?
b. Alanine and leucine
What kind of bond would you expect between the side chains of the following amino acids?
c. Aspartic acid and asparagine
Is the bond formed between each pair in Problem 18.76 covalent or noncovalent?
a. Cysteine and cysteine
b. Alanine and leucine
c. Aspartic acid and asparagine
d. Serine and lysine
What is meant by the following terms as they apply to protein structure, and what bonds or molecular interactions stabilize that level of structure?
b. Secondary structure
What is meant by the following terms as they apply to protein structure, and what bonds or molecular interactions stabilize that level of structure?
d. Quaternary structure
What level of protein structure is determined by the following:
a. Peptide bonds between amino acids?