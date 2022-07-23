Skip to main content
Ch.19 Enzymes and Vitamins
Chapter 19, Problem 28b

Explain how the following changes affect the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction in the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor:
(b) decreasing the inhibitor concentration at a constant substrate concentration.

1
Understand the role of an uncompetitive inhibitor: An uncompetitive inhibitor binds only to the enzyme-substrate complex, preventing the reaction from proceeding to form the product. This type of inhibition decreases both the maximum reaction rate (Vmax) and the Michaelis constant (Km) proportionally, without changing their ratio.
Recognize the effect of inhibitor concentration: Decreasing the concentration of the uncompetitive inhibitor reduces its ability to bind to the enzyme-substrate complex. This means that more enzyme-substrate complexes are free to proceed to product formation.
Analyze the impact on Vmax: Since the uncompetitive inhibitor reduces Vmax, lowering the inhibitor concentration will allow the reaction to approach a higher Vmax, increasing the overall reaction rate.
Consider the substrate concentration: At a constant substrate concentration, the availability of enzyme-substrate complexes is fixed. Reducing the inhibitor concentration will increase the fraction of these complexes that can proceed to product formation, further increasing the reaction rate.
Summarize the overall effect: Decreasing the inhibitor concentration at a constant substrate concentration will increase the rate of the enzyme-catalyzed reaction because fewer enzyme-substrate complexes are inhibited from forming the product.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme-Catalyzed Reactions

Enzyme-catalyzed reactions are biochemical processes where enzymes accelerate the conversion of substrates into products. The rate of these reactions is influenced by factors such as substrate concentration, enzyme concentration, temperature, and pH. Understanding the basic mechanics of how enzymes function is crucial for analyzing the effects of inhibitors.
Acid-Catalyzed Ester Hydrolysis Example 1

Uncompetitive Inhibition

Uncompetitive inhibition occurs when an inhibitor binds to the enzyme-substrate complex, preventing the complex from releasing products. This type of inhibition decreases both the maximum reaction rate (Vmax) and the apparent affinity of the enzyme for the substrate (Km). It is essential to recognize how uncompetitive inhibitors alter the kinetics of enzyme reactions to understand their impact on reaction rates.
Enzyme Inhibition Concept 1

Inhibitor Concentration Effects

The concentration of an inhibitor can significantly influence the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction. In the case of uncompetitive inhibition, decreasing the inhibitor concentration while keeping substrate levels constant can lead to an increase in the reaction rate. This is because fewer inhibitor molecules are available to bind to the enzyme-substrate complex, allowing more complexes to convert into products.
Percent Concentrations Concept 1
