Answer questions (a)–(e) concerning the following reaction:
b. Since hydrogens are removed, the enzyme belongs to what subclass of the enzyme class from part (a)?
b. Since hydrogens are removed, the enzyme belongs to what subclass of the enzyme class from part (a)?
c. What is the substrate for the reaction as written?
d. What is the product for the reaction as written?
Explain how the following changes affect the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction in the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor:
(b) decreasing the inhibitor concentration at a constant substrate concentration.
Explain how the following mechanisms regulate enzyme activity.
b. Genetic control
What type of enzyme regulation occurs in the following situations?
a. Buildup of the product of the pathway that converts glucose to pyruvate stops at the first enzyme in the multistep process.