Substrate Concentration Effects

The concentration of substrate plays a critical role in enzyme-catalyzed reactions. As substrate concentration increases, the rate of reaction typically increases until a maximum rate is reached, where all enzyme active sites are occupied. In the context of uncompetitive inhibition, while increasing substrate concentration can enhance the reaction rate, the presence of the inhibitor means that the maximum rate will be lower than it would be without the inhibitor, illustrating the complex interplay between substrate levels and enzyme activity.