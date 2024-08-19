Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.19 Enzymes and Vitamins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 Enzymes and VitaminsProblem 30d
Chapter 19, Problem 30d

What type of enzyme regulation occurs in the following situations?
d. Conversion of isocitrate to α-ketoglutarate is inhibited by high levels of ATP. (Hint: ATP is neither a product nor a substrate in this reaction.)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of enzyme regulation by analyzing the role of ATP in the reaction. Since ATP is neither a product nor a substrate, it is acting as an allosteric effector.
Understand that allosteric regulation occurs when a molecule binds to a site on the enzyme other than the active site, causing a change in the enzyme's activity.
Recognize that ATP is acting as an allosteric inhibitor in this case because high levels of ATP inhibit the conversion of isocitrate to α-ketoglutarate.
Recall that this type of regulation is often part of feedback inhibition, where the accumulation of a product (in this case, ATP) signals the enzyme to slow down or stop its activity to maintain balance in the metabolic pathway.
Conclude that the type of enzyme regulation occurring here is allosteric inhibition, specifically as part of feedback inhibition, which helps regulate energy production in the cell.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Allosteric Regulation

Allosteric regulation involves the binding of an effector molecule at a site other than the enzyme's active site, leading to a conformational change that affects enzyme activity. In the case of isocitrate to α-ketoglutarate conversion, ATP acts as an allosteric inhibitor, reducing the enzyme's activity when energy levels are high, thus preventing unnecessary energy expenditure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:57
Allosteric Control Concept 1

Feedback Inhibition

Feedback inhibition is a regulatory mechanism where the end product of a metabolic pathway inhibits an earlier step in the pathway. Although ATP is not a product of the isocitrate to α-ketoglutarate reaction, its high concentration signals that the cell has sufficient energy, thus inhibiting the pathway to prevent overproduction of intermediates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:19
Enzyme Inhibition Concept 1

Metabolic Control

Metabolic control refers to the regulation of metabolic pathways to maintain homeostasis within the cell. Enzymes are key players in this process, and their activity can be modulated by various factors, including substrate availability and allosteric effectors like ATP, ensuring that metabolic processes align with the cell's energy needs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:50
Feedback Control Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain how the following changes affect the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction in the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor:

(b) decreasing the inhibitor concentration at a constant substrate concentration.

1467
views
Textbook Question

Explain how the following mechanisms regulate enzyme activity.

b. Genetic control

1388
views
Textbook Question

What type of enzyme regulation occurs in the following situations?

a. Buildup of the product of the pathway that converts glucose to pyruvate stops at the first enzyme in the multistep process.

957
views
Textbook Question

Name the vitamin to which each of these coenzymes is related.

b. Coenzyme A

943
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?

a. Cu2+

1202
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?

b. Tetrahydrofolate

792
views