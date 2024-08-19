Textbook Question
Explain how the following changes affect the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction in the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor:
(b) decreasing the inhibitor concentration at a constant substrate concentration.
Explain how the following mechanisms regulate enzyme activity.
b. Genetic control
What type of enzyme regulation occurs in the following situations?
a. Buildup of the product of the pathway that converts glucose to pyruvate stops at the first enzyme in the multistep process.
Name the vitamin to which each of these coenzymes is related.
b. Coenzyme A
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
a. Cu2+
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
b. Tetrahydrofolate