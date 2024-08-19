Answer questions (a)–(e) concerning the following reaction:
d. What is the product for the reaction as written?
Explain how the following changes affect the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction in the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor:
(a) increasing the substrate concentration at a constant inhibitor concentration
(b) decreasing the inhibitor concentration at a constant substrate concentration.
What type of enzyme regulation occurs in the following situations?
a. Buildup of the product of the pathway that converts glucose to pyruvate stops at the first enzyme in the multistep process.
d. Conversion of isocitrate to α-ketoglutarate is inhibited by high levels of ATP. (Hint: ATP is neither a product nor a substrate in this reaction.)
Name the vitamin to which each of these coenzymes is related.
b. Coenzyme A