Ch.19 Enzymes and Vitamins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 19, Problem 38a
Chapter 19, Problem 38a

Name an enzyme that acts on each molecule.
a. Amylose

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the molecule in question. Amylose is a polysaccharide composed of glucose units linked by α(1→4) glycosidic bonds. It is a component of starch and serves as an energy storage molecule in plants.
Step 2: Recall the type of enzyme that breaks down polysaccharides like amylose. Enzymes that act on polysaccharides are typically classified as amylases.
Step 3: Identify the specific enzyme. The enzyme that hydrolyzes the α(1→4) glycosidic bonds in amylose is called **amylase**. Specifically, salivary amylase or pancreatic amylase can act on amylose during digestion.
Step 4: Explain the action of the enzyme. Amylase catalyzes the breakdown of amylose into smaller sugar units, such as maltose (a disaccharide) and eventually glucose, which can be absorbed by the body.
Step 5: Conclude with the enzyme's name. The enzyme that acts on amylose is **amylase**, which is essential for starch digestion in humans and other organisms.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzymes

Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions in living organisms. They are typically proteins that lower the activation energy required for reactions, allowing metabolic processes to occur efficiently. Each enzyme is specific to a particular substrate, meaning it only catalyzes a specific reaction or set of reactions.
Enzymes
Guided course
2:14
Intro to Enzymes Concept 1

Amylose

Amylose is a type of polysaccharide made up of long chains of glucose units linked by α(1→4) glycosidic bonds. It is a component of starch, which serves as an energy storage molecule in plants. Understanding amylose is crucial for identifying the enzymes that can break it down into simpler sugars.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:50
Intro To Carbohydrate Metabolism Example 1

Amylase

Amylase is the enzyme that specifically acts on amylose, catalyzing the hydrolysis of the glycosidic bonds in starch. There are two main types of amylase: salivary amylase, which begins starch digestion in the mouth, and pancreatic amylase, which continues the process in the small intestine. This enzyme is essential for converting starches into sugars that can be absorbed by the body.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:50
Intro To Carbohydrate Metabolism Example 1
