Amylase

Amylase is the enzyme that specifically acts on amylose, catalyzing the hydrolysis of the glycosidic bonds in starch. There are two main types of amylase: salivary amylase, which begins starch digestion in the mouth, and pancreatic amylase, which continues the process in the small intestine. This enzyme is essential for converting starches into sugars that can be absorbed by the body.