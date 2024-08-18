Textbook Question
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
c. NAD+
1473
views
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
c. NAD+
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
a. Fe2+
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
b. Pyridoxyl phosphate
What general kinds of reactions do the following types of enzymes catalyze?
c. Lipases
Name an enzyme that acts on each molecule.
a. Amylose
Name an enzyme that acts on each molecule.
c. DNA