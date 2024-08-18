Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.19 Enzymes and Vitamins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 Enzymes and VitaminsProblem 38c
Chapter 19, Problem 38c

Name an enzyme that acts on each molecule.
c. DNA

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions. For DNA, enzymes are involved in processes like replication, repair, and transcription.
Identify the specific process involving DNA. For example, if the process is DNA replication, the enzyme involved would be DNA polymerase.
Recall that DNA polymerase is responsible for synthesizing a new strand of DNA by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand.
If the process involves DNA repair, enzymes like DNA ligase or endonucleases may be involved. DNA ligase, for instance, seals breaks in the DNA backbone.
If the process involves transcription (the synthesis of RNA from a DNA template), the enzyme RNA polymerase is responsible for catalyzing this reaction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
58s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Polymerase

DNA polymerase is an essential enzyme that synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand during DNA replication. It plays a critical role in ensuring the accuracy and fidelity of DNA replication, which is vital for cell division and genetic inheritance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:31
Steps of DNA Replication Example 1

Restriction Enzymes

Restriction enzymes, also known as restriction endonucleases, are proteins that cut DNA at specific sequences. They are widely used in molecular biology for cloning, DNA analysis, and genetic engineering, allowing scientists to manipulate DNA fragments for various applications.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:14
Intro to Enzymes Concept 1

Ligase

DNA ligase is an enzyme that facilitates the joining of DNA strands together by forming phosphodiester bonds. It is crucial in processes such as DNA replication and repair, as it seals nicks in the sugar-phosphate backbone, ensuring the integrity of the DNA molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:38
Ligases Concept 9
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What general kinds of reactions do the following types of enzymes catalyze?

b. Decarboxylases

1520
views
Textbook Question

What general kinds of reactions do the following types of enzymes catalyze?

c. Lipases

1212
views
Textbook Question

Name an enzyme that acts on each molecule.

a. Amylose

1601
views
Textbook Question

Name an enzyme that acts on each molecule.

a. Lactose

1580
views
Textbook Question

Name an enzyme that acts on each molecule.

c. RNA

1617
views
Textbook Question

What classes of enzymes would you expect to catalyze the following reactions?

c.

898
views