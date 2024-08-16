Skip to main content
Chapter 19, Problem 39a

Name an enzyme that acts on each molecule.
a. Lactose

1
Understand the problem: The question asks for the name of an enzyme that acts on lactose. Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions, and they are often named based on the substrate they act upon, with the suffix '-ase' added to the substrate's name.
Identify the substrate: In this case, the substrate is lactose, which is a disaccharide composed of glucose and galactose.
Recall the enzyme naming convention: The enzyme that breaks down lactose into its monosaccharide components (glucose and galactose) is named by adding the suffix '-ase' to 'lactose'.
Determine the enzyme: The enzyme that acts on lactose is called lactase. Lactase catalyzes the hydrolysis of lactose into glucose and galactose.
Note the biological relevance: Lactase is particularly important in the digestive system of humans and other mammals. A deficiency in lactase leads to lactose intolerance, where individuals cannot properly digest lactose.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lactase

Lactase is the enzyme responsible for breaking down lactose, a sugar found in milk and dairy products. It catalyzes the hydrolysis of lactose into its constituent monosaccharides, glucose and galactose, which can then be absorbed by the body. Individuals who are lactose intolerant have insufficient levels of lactase, leading to digestive issues when consuming lactose-containing foods.
Enzyme Function

Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions in the body without being consumed in the process. They work by lowering the activation energy required for reactions, allowing substrates to convert into products more efficiently. Each enzyme is specific to a particular substrate, which is determined by the enzyme's active site structure.
Substrate Specificity

Substrate specificity refers to the ability of an enzyme to selectively bind to a particular substrate and catalyze a specific reaction. This specificity is crucial for metabolic pathways, as it ensures that enzymes only act on the intended molecules, preventing unwanted reactions. The unique shape and chemical properties of the enzyme's active site determine which substrates can interact with it.
