Coenzyme A

Coenzyme A (CoA) is a vital coenzyme that plays a crucial role in the metabolism of fatty acids and the synthesis and oxidation of pyruvate. It is essential for the formation of acetyl-CoA, which is a key substrate in the citric acid cycle. CoA is derived from the vitamin pantothenic acid (vitamin B5), highlighting the connection between vitamins and coenzyme function in biochemical processes.