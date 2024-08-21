Textbook Question
What type of enzyme regulation occurs in the following situations?
a. Buildup of the product of the pathway that converts glucose to pyruvate stops at the first enzyme in the multistep process.
d. Conversion of isocitrate to α-ketoglutarate is inhibited by high levels of ATP. (Hint: ATP is neither a product nor a substrate in this reaction.)
Name the vitamin to which each of these coenzymes is related.
b. Coenzyme A
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
b. Tetrahydrofolate
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
c. NAD+
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
a. Fe2+