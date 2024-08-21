Skip to main content
Ch.19 Enzymes and Vitamins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 19, Problem 33a

Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
a. Cu2+

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a cofactor and a coenzyme: A cofactor is a non-protein chemical compound or metallic ion that is required for an enzyme's activity. A coenzyme, on the other hand, is a specific type of cofactor that is organic (contains carbon) and often derived from vitamins.
Analyze the given substance, Cu²⁺: Copper ion (Cu²⁺) is an inorganic metallic ion, which means it does not contain carbon and is not derived from vitamins.
Determine the classification: Since Cu²⁺ is an inorganic metallic ion, it fits the definition of a cofactor rather than a coenzyme.
Conclude the classification: Cu²⁺ is a cofactor, not a coenzyme.
Remember the distinction for future problems: Cofactors can be either metallic ions (like Cu²⁺) or organic molecules (coenzymes), but coenzymes are always organic and often derived from vitamins.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cofactors

Cofactors are non-protein chemical compounds that are required for the biological activity of a protein, often an enzyme. They can be metal ions, such as Cu²⁺, or organic molecules. Cofactors assist in enzyme function by stabilizing enzyme-substrate complexes or participating in the chemical reactions.
Coenzymes

Coenzymes are a specific type of cofactor that are organic molecules, often derived from vitamins. They bind to enzymes and assist in catalyzing reactions by transferring chemical groups or electrons. Unlike cofactors, coenzymes are usually not permanently attached to the enzyme and can be reused in multiple reactions.
Enzyme Function

Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions in the body. They require cofactors or coenzymes to achieve their full catalytic potential. Understanding the distinction between cofactors and coenzymes is essential for grasping how enzymes operate and the role of various substances in metabolic processes.
