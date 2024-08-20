Which of the following reactions can be catalyzed by a decarboxylase?
a.
b.
What do we mean when we say an enzyme is saturated with substrate? When an enzyme is saturated with substrate, how does adding more (a) substrate and (b) enzyme affect the rate of the reaction?
What kind of reaction product might be a competitive inhibitor for the enzyme that catalyzes its formation?
Does the enzyme described in each of the following statements require a cofactor to be active?
c. The presence of K+ does not affect the reaction.
Which vitamin provides us with each of the following?
b. Coenzyme A
Compare the structures of vitamin A and vitamin C. Which one is water-soluble and which is fat-soluble? What structural features does each have that make one water-soluble and the other fat-soluble?