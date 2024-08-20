Name the enzyme whose substrate is
a. Urea
Identify and describe the chemical change in the lyase-catalyzed reaction in Table 19.4 that involves fumarate and malate. Identify the substrate(s) and product(s).
Which of the following reactions can be catalyzed by a decarboxylase?
What kind of reaction product might be a competitive inhibitor for the enzyme that catalyzes its formation?
Which type of enzyme regulation is best for the following situations?
a. An enzyme that becomes overactive during a disease
b. An enzyme needed only when there is low blood glucose
c. An enzyme that springs into action when a traumatic injury occurs
d. An enzyme needed only during adolescence
Does the enzyme described in each of the following statements require a cofactor to be active?
c. The presence of K+ does not affect the reaction.