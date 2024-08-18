Describe the reactions that you would expect these enzymes to catalyze.
b. Aspartate transaminase
Name the enzyme whose substrate is
a. Urea
Identify and describe the chemical change in the lyase-catalyzed reaction in Table 19.4 that involves fumarate and malate. Identify the substrate(s) and product(s).
What do we mean when we say an enzyme is saturated with substrate? When an enzyme is saturated with substrate, how does adding more (a) substrate and (b) enzyme affect the rate of the reaction?
What kind of reaction product might be a competitive inhibitor for the enzyme that catalyzes its formation?
Which type of enzyme regulation is best for the following situations?
a. An enzyme that becomes overactive during a disease
b. An enzyme needed only when there is low blood glucose
c. An enzyme that springs into action when a traumatic injury occurs
d. An enzyme needed only during adolescence