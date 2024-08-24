Skip to main content
Ch.19 Enzymes and Vitamins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 Enzymes and VitaminsProblem 18b
Chapter 19, Problem 18b

Which vitamin provides us with each of the following?
b. Coenzyme A

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of Coenzyme A: Coenzyme A is a molecule that plays a critical role in metabolism, particularly in the synthesis and oxidation of fatty acids and the oxidation of pyruvate in the citric acid cycle.
Identify the vitamin associated with Coenzyme A: Coenzyme A is derived from a specific B-vitamin, which is essential for its synthesis.
Recall the specific B-vitamin: The vitamin responsible for the formation of Coenzyme A is pantothenic acid, also known as Vitamin B5.
Connect the vitamin to its function: Pantothenic acid is a precursor for Coenzyme A, which is why it is crucial for energy production and metabolic processes in the body.
Summarize the answer: The vitamin that provides us with Coenzyme A is pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5).

Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid)

Vitamin B5, also known as pantothenic acid, is essential for synthesizing coenzyme A (CoA). CoA plays a critical role in fatty acid metabolism and the synthesis of neurotransmitters. It is involved in the Krebs cycle, which is vital for energy production in cells. A deficiency in vitamin B5 can lead to various metabolic issues, highlighting its importance in human nutrition.
Coenzyme A Functionality

Coenzyme A is a crucial cofactor in biochemical reactions, particularly in the metabolism of fatty acids and carbohydrates. It facilitates the transfer of acyl groups, which are essential for synthesizing and breaking down fatty acids. CoA is also involved in the synthesis of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter, and in the metabolism of certain amino acids, underscoring its diverse roles in cellular processes.
Water-Soluble Vitamins

Water-soluble vitamins, including the B vitamins, are essential nutrients that dissolve in water and are not stored in the body. They must be consumed regularly through diet to maintain adequate levels. These vitamins play vital roles in energy production, metabolism, and the functioning of the nervous system. Understanding their importance helps in recognizing the consequences of deficiencies and the need for a balanced diet.
