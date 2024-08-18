Skip to main content
Ch.20 Carbohydrates
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 20, Problem 87

Carbohydrates provide 4 kcal per gram. If a person eats 200 g per day of digestible carbohydrates, what percentage of a 2000 kcal daily diet would be digestible carbohydrate?

1
Determine the total energy provided by the digestible carbohydrates by multiplying the mass of carbohydrates consumed (200 g) by the energy provided per gram of carbohydrate (4 kcal/g). Use the formula: E=m×e, where E is the total energy, m is the mass of carbohydrates, and e is the energy per gram.
Substitute the given values into the formula: E=200×4 kcal.
Calculate the percentage of the daily diet that comes from digestible carbohydrates by dividing the energy from carbohydrates by the total daily caloric intake and multiplying by 100. Use the formula: P=ET×100, where P is the percentage, E is the energy from carbohydrates, and T is the total daily caloric intake.
Substitute the values into the formula: P=8002000×100.
Simplify the expression to find the percentage of the daily diet that comes from digestible carbohydrates.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Caloric Value of Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates provide 4 kilocalories (kcal) per gram. This means that for every gram of carbohydrates consumed, the body can derive 4 kcal of energy. Understanding this caloric value is essential for calculating the total energy intake from carbohydrates in a diet.
Daily Caloric Intake

Daily caloric intake refers to the total number of calories consumed in a day, which is crucial for maintaining energy balance. In this context, a 2000 kcal daily diet serves as a benchmark to assess the contribution of carbohydrates to overall energy intake, allowing for the calculation of their percentage in the diet.
Percentage Calculation

Percentage calculation involves determining the proportion of a part relative to the whole. In this scenario, it is used to find out what percentage of the total daily caloric intake (2000 kcal) comes from the digestible carbohydrates consumed (800 kcal from 200 g). This concept is fundamental for understanding how different macronutrients contribute to overall dietary energy.
