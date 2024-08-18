Textbook Question
D-Fructose can form a six-membered cyclic hemiacetal as well as the more prevalent five-membered cyclic form. Draw the α isomer of D-fructose in the six-membered ring.
Describe the differences between mono-, di-, and polysaccharides.
Name a naturally occurring carbohydrate and its source for each type of carbohydrate listed in Problem 20.83.