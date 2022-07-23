Mutarotation

Mutarotation is the change in optical rotation that occurs when an anomeric carbon in a sugar ring opens and closes, interconverting between its alpha and beta forms. This process is significant in carbohydrates, as it affects the sugar's reactivity and properties. For example, in the case of galactose and fructose, the mutarotation involves the conversion of their cyclic forms into their respective open-chain forms and back to cyclic forms.