Acetals and Hemiacetals

Hemiacetals and acetals are types of organic compounds formed from the reaction of alcohols with aldehydes or ketones. A hemiacetal contains one -OH group and one -OR group attached to the same carbon, while an acetal has two -OR groups. In the context of ribose reacting with methanol, the resulting products can be classified as hemiacetals if they contain one -OH and one -OCH3 group, or as acetals if they contain two -OCH3 groups.