Textbook Question
Look at the eight steps of the citric acid cycle (Figure 21.8) and answer the following questions:
a. Which steps involve oxidation reactions?
531
views
Look at the eight steps of the citric acid cycle (Figure 21.8) and answer the following questions:
a. Which steps involve oxidation reactions?
Look at the eight steps of the citric acid cycle (Figure 21.8) and answer the following questions:
b. Which steps involve decarboxylation (loss of CO2)?
Look at the eight steps of the citric acid cycle (Figure 21.8) and answer the following questions:
c. Which step or steps involve a hydration reaction?
Which reactions of the citric acid cycle transfer energy as FADH2?
Which reactions of the citric acid cycle transfer energy as NADH?
What are the two primary functions of the electron-transport chain?