Ch.21 The Generation of Biochemical Energy
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 The Generation of Biochemical EnergyProblem 59
Chapter 21, Problem 59

What are the two primary functions of the electron-­transport chain?

1
The first primary function of the electron-transport chain is to transfer electrons from electron carriers (such as NADH and FADH₂) to oxygen, the final electron acceptor. This process occurs through a series of redox reactions involving protein complexes embedded in the inner mitochondrial membrane.
The second primary function is to create a proton gradient across the inner mitochondrial membrane. As electrons are passed along the chain, protons (H⁺) are pumped from the mitochondrial matrix into the intermembrane space, creating an electrochemical gradient.
This proton gradient, also known as the proton-motive force, is essential for ATP synthesis. It provides the energy required for ATP synthase to convert ADP and inorganic phosphate (Pi) into ATP during oxidative phosphorylation.
The electron-transport chain also plays a role in maintaining the balance of NAD⁺ and FAD within the cell by oxidizing NADH and FADH₂ back to their oxidized forms, which are necessary for continued metabolic processes like glycolysis and the citric acid cycle.
In summary, the electron-transport chain is crucial for energy production in cells by facilitating electron transfer to oxygen and generating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Transport Chain (ETC)

The electron transport chain is a series of protein complexes and other molecules located in the inner mitochondrial membrane. It plays a crucial role in cellular respiration by transferring electrons from electron donors like NADH and FADH2 to electron acceptors, ultimately reducing oxygen to form water. This process is essential for energy production in aerobic organisms.
ATP Synthesis

One of the primary functions of the electron transport chain is to facilitate ATP synthesis through oxidative phosphorylation. As electrons move through the chain, they release energy that is used to pump protons across the mitochondrial membrane, creating a proton gradient. This gradient drives ATP synthase, an enzyme that synthesizes ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate, providing energy for cellular activities.
Reduction-Oxidation Reactions

The electron transport chain operates through a series of reduction-oxidation (redox) reactions, where electrons are transferred between molecules. In these reactions, one molecule loses electrons (oxidation) while another gains them (reduction). This transfer is vital for the chain's function, as it not only facilitates energy release but also ensures the continuous flow of electrons, maintaining the chain's activity.
