Look at the eight steps of the citric acid cycle (Figure 21.8) and answer the following questions:
c. Which step or steps involve a hydration reaction?
How many NADH and how many FADH2 molecules are formed in the citric acid cycle?
Which reactions of the citric acid cycle transfer energy as FADH2?
What are the two primary functions of the electron-transport chain?
What two coenzymes are involved with initial events of the electron-transport chain?
What are the ultimate products of the electron-transport chain?