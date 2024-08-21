What two types of reactions convert glycerol to dihydroxyacetone phosphate?
Ch.22 Carbohydrate Metabolism
Chapter 22, Problem 23d
Glucose 6-phosphate is in a pivotal position in metabolism. Depending on conditions, glucose 6-phosphate follows one of several pathways. Under what conditions do the following occur?
d. Glycogenesis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'Glycogenesis': Glycogenesis is the process of synthesizing glycogen from glucose molecules. It occurs primarily in the liver and muscle cells and serves as a way to store glucose for later use.
Identify the role of glucose 6-phosphate: Glucose 6-phosphate is an intermediate in carbohydrate metabolism. It can be converted into glucose 1-phosphate, which is a precursor for glycogen synthesis during glycogenesis.
Determine the conditions for glycogenesis: Glycogenesis occurs when there is an excess of glucose in the bloodstream, such as after a meal. This is because the body needs to store the surplus glucose as glycogen for future energy needs.
Explain the hormonal regulation: Glycogenesis is stimulated by the hormone insulin, which is released by the pancreas in response to high blood glucose levels. Insulin activates enzymes like glycogen synthase, which catalyzes the formation of glycogen from glucose.
Summarize the metabolic context: Glycogenesis is favored in anabolic (energy-storing) conditions, such as during the fed state, when the body has sufficient energy and glucose availability to store as glycogen.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:6m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Glycogenesis
Glycogenesis is the biochemical process of converting glucose into glycogen for storage, primarily in the liver and muscle tissues. This process occurs when there is an excess of glucose in the bloodstream, typically after meals, and is stimulated by insulin. Glycogenesis helps maintain blood sugar levels and provides a readily available energy source during periods of fasting or increased energy demand.
Insulin Regulation
Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that plays a crucial role in regulating glucose levels in the blood. After eating, insulin is released in response to rising blood glucose levels, promoting the uptake of glucose by cells and stimulating glycogenesis. Understanding insulin's role is essential for comprehending how glucose 6-phosphate is directed towards glycogen synthesis under specific metabolic conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:57
Allosteric Control Concept 1
Metabolic Pathways
Metabolic pathways are series of chemical reactions occurring within a cell that lead to the conversion of substrates into products. Glucose 6-phosphate can enter various pathways, including glycolysis, gluconeogenesis, and glycogenesis, depending on the cell's energy needs and hormonal signals. The regulation of these pathways is vital for maintaining energy homeostasis and responding to physiological changes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:52
Metabolic Pathways Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question
844
views
Textbook Question
What is the purpose of the Cori cycle?
1428
views
Textbook Question
Glucose 6-phosphate is in a pivotal position in metabolism. Depending on conditions, glucose 6-phosphate follows one of several pathways. Under what conditions do the following occur?
b. Hydrolysis to free glucose
915
views
Textbook Question
Outline the conditions that direct pyruvate toward the following:
b. Conversion to ethanol and CO2
In what tissues or organisms is each pathway present?
761
views
Textbook Question
Outline the conditions that direct pyruvate toward the following:
c. Conversion to lactate
In what tissues or organisms is each pathway present?
585
views
Textbook Question
Outline the conditions that direct pyruvate toward the following:
d. Glucose synthesis (gluconeogenesis)
In what tissues or organisms is each pathway present?
1003
views