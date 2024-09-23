Pyruvate has three different fates. What are the three different molecules pyruvate is converted into? What conditions exist for the formation of each product?
What is the purpose of the Cori cycle?
Key Concepts
Cori Cycle
Lactate
Gluconeogenesis
Glycolysis of one molecule of glucose produces 8 ATP molecules. How many ATP molecules are produced from glycolysis of 10 glucose molecules?
What two types of reactions convert glycerol to dihydroxyacetone phosphate?
Glucose 6-phosphate is in a pivotal position in metabolism. Depending on conditions, glucose 6-phosphate follows one of several pathways. Under what conditions do the following occur?
b. Hydrolysis to free glucose
Glucose 6-phosphate is in a pivotal position in metabolism. Depending on conditions, glucose 6-phosphate follows one of several pathways. Under what conditions do the following occur?
d. Glycogenesis
Outline the conditions that direct pyruvate toward the following:
b. Conversion to ethanol and CO2
In what tissues or organisms is each pathway present?