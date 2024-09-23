Skip to main content
Ch.22 Carbohydrate Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 Carbohydrate MetabolismProblem 25d
Chapter 22, Problem 25d

Outline the conditions that direct pyruvate toward the following:
d. Glucose synthesis (gluconeogenesis)
In what tissues or organisms is each pathway present?

Understand that pyruvate is a key intermediate in cellular metabolism, and its fate depends on the energy needs of the cell and the availability of substrates. Gluconeogenesis is the process of synthesizing glucose from non-carbohydrate precursors, including pyruvate.
Recognize that gluconeogenesis occurs primarily in the liver and, to a lesser extent, in the kidneys. This pathway is crucial for maintaining blood glucose levels during fasting or intense exercise when dietary glucose is unavailable.
Identify the conditions that favor gluconeogenesis: (1) low blood glucose levels, (2) high levels of glucagon (a hormone that signals the need for glucose production), and (3) low levels of insulin (a hormone that promotes glucose storage). These hormonal signals activate enzymes specific to gluconeogenesis.
Note that gluconeogenesis is an energy-intensive process. It requires ATP and GTP, which are typically supplied by the breakdown of fatty acids. This ensures that the cell has sufficient energy to drive the synthesis of glucose.
Understand that gluconeogenesis is present in organisms that need to regulate blood glucose levels, such as humans and other mammals. It is especially active in tissues like the liver, which plays a central role in glucose homeostasis, and in the kidneys under prolonged fasting conditions.

Gluconeogenesis

Gluconeogenesis is the metabolic pathway that results in the generation of glucose from non-carbohydrate substrates. This process primarily occurs in the liver and, to a lesser extent, in the kidneys. It is crucial during fasting or intense exercise when glucose levels are low, allowing the body to maintain energy supply by synthesizing glucose from pyruvate, lactate, glycerol, and certain amino acids.
Pyruvate Carboxylation

Pyruvate carboxylation is the first step in gluconeogenesis, where pyruvate is converted into oxaloacetate by the enzyme pyruvate carboxylase. This reaction requires ATP and bicarbonate and occurs in the mitochondria. The availability of acetyl-CoA stimulates this process, directing pyruvate toward glucose synthesis rather than entering the citric acid cycle.
Regulatory Hormones

Regulatory hormones, such as insulin and glucagon, play a vital role in controlling gluconeogenesis. Insulin inhibits gluconeogenesis when glucose levels are high, while glucagon promotes it during fasting states. The balance of these hormones influences the direction of pyruvate metabolism, determining whether it is used for energy production or glucose synthesis.
