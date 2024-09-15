Skip to main content
Ch.22 Carbohydrate Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 22, Problem 25b

Outline the conditions that direct pyruvate toward the following:
b. Conversion to ethanol and CO2
In what tissues or organisms is each pathway present?

1
Understand the context: Pyruvate is a key intermediate in cellular metabolism, and its fate depends on the availability of oxygen and the specific metabolic needs of the organism or tissue. The conversion of pyruvate to ethanol and CO₂ occurs under anaerobic conditions (absence of oxygen).
Recognize the pathway: The conversion of pyruvate to ethanol and CO₂ is part of the process called alcoholic fermentation. This pathway is used by certain organisms, such as yeast and some bacteria, to regenerate NAD⁺ from NADH, which is essential for glycolysis to continue in the absence of oxygen.
Describe the chemical process: In alcoholic fermentation, pyruvate undergoes two steps: (1) Decarboxylation of pyruvate to acetaldehyde and CO₂, catalyzed by the enzyme pyruvate decarboxylase. (2) Reduction of acetaldehyde to ethanol, catalyzed by the enzyme alcohol dehydrogenase, using NADH as a reducing agent.
Identify the organisms and tissues: This pathway is primarily found in yeast (e.g., *Saccharomyces cerevisiae*) and some types of bacteria. It is not present in human tissues, as humans do not perform alcoholic fermentation.
Summarize the conditions: The conversion of pyruvate to ethanol and CO₂ occurs under anaerobic conditions, typically in environments where oxygen is scarce or absent, such as in fermenting yeast cultures or certain bacterial habitats.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fermentation

Fermentation is an anaerobic metabolic process that converts sugars into acids, gases, or alcohol. In the case of pyruvate conversion to ethanol and carbon dioxide, this process occurs in yeast and some bacteria, allowing them to generate energy without oxygen. This pathway is crucial in environments where oxygen is scarce, enabling organisms to survive and produce energy.
Ethanol Production

Ethanol production from pyruvate involves two main steps: decarboxylation of pyruvate to acetaldehyde and subsequent reduction of acetaldehyde to ethanol. This process is primarily found in yeast during alcoholic fermentation, which is essential for brewing and baking industries. Understanding this pathway helps in grasping how organisms adapt to anaerobic conditions.
Tissue Specificity

Different tissues and organisms utilize distinct metabolic pathways based on their oxygen availability and energy needs. For instance, yeast cells predominantly perform alcoholic fermentation, while muscle cells in animals may switch to lactic acid fermentation under anaerobic conditions. Recognizing these variations is vital for understanding how energy metabolism is tailored to specific environmental contexts.
