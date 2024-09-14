In Figure 22.3, compare the starting compound (glucose) and the final product (pyruvate).
a. Which is oxidized to a greater extent?
Use curved arrows (like those in Figure 22.3) to write an equation for the conversion of fructose to fructose 6-phosphate by ATP. At what step does fructose 6-phosphate enter glycolysis?
In alcoholic fermentation, each mole of pyruvate is converted to one mole of carbon dioxide and one mole of ethanol. In the process, about 50 kcal/mol (209 kJ/mol) of energy is produced. Under the most favorable conditions, more than one-half of this energy is stored as ATP.
a. What happens to the remaining energy produced in alcoholic fermentation?
Glycolysis of one molecule of glucose produces 8 ATP molecules. How many ATP molecules are produced from glycolysis of 10 glucose molecules?
What two types of reactions convert glycerol to dihydroxyacetone phosphate?
What is the purpose of the Cori cycle?