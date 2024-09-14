Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.22 Carbohydrate Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 Carbohydrate MetabolismProblem 12
Chapter 22, Problem 12

Glycolysis of one molecule of glucose produces 8 ATP molecules. How many ATP molecules are produced from glycolysis of 10 glucose molecules?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. Glycolysis is a metabolic pathway that breaks down one molecule of glucose to produce 8 ATP molecules. The question asks how many ATP molecules are produced when 10 glucose molecules undergo glycolysis.
Step 2: Identify the relationship between glucose molecules and ATP production. From the problem, we know that 1 glucose molecule produces 8 ATP molecules. This can be expressed as a proportional relationship: \( \text{ATP produced} = 8 \times \text{number of glucose molecules} \).
Step 3: Substitute the given number of glucose molecules into the equation. In this case, the number of glucose molecules is 10. The equation becomes: \( \text{ATP produced} = 8 \times 10 \).
Step 4: Perform the multiplication to determine the total ATP molecules produced. Multiply 8 by 10 to find the result.
Step 5: Conclude that the total number of ATP molecules produced from glycolysis of 10 glucose molecules is the result of the multiplication in Step 4.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycolysis

Glycolysis is a metabolic pathway that converts glucose into pyruvate, producing energy in the form of ATP. This process occurs in the cytoplasm of cells and is anaerobic, meaning it does not require oxygen. For each molecule of glucose, glycolysis yields a net gain of 2 ATP molecules, although the total production can be higher when considering the energy carriers generated.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:26
Glycolysis Concept 5

ATP Production

Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is the primary energy currency of the cell, used to power various biological processes. In glycolysis, the breakdown of one glucose molecule typically results in the production of 2 ATP molecules directly, along with additional energy carriers. Understanding the ATP yield from glycolysis is crucial for calculating energy production from multiple glucose molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:20
Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Concept 2

Stoichiometry in Biochemical Reactions

Stoichiometry refers to the quantitative relationship between reactants and products in a chemical reaction. In the context of glycolysis, it allows us to determine how many ATP molecules are produced from a given number of glucose molecules. By applying stoichiometric principles, we can scale the ATP yield from one glucose molecule to multiple molecules, facilitating accurate calculations in metabolic pathways.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use curved arrows (like those in Figure 22.3) to write an equation for the conversion of fructose to fructose 6-phosphate by ATP. At what step does fructose 6-phosphate enter glycolysis?

737
views
Textbook Question

In alcoholic fermentation, each mole of pyruvate is converted to one mole of carbon dioxide and one mole of ethanol. In the process, about 50 kcal/mol (209 kJ/mol) of energy is produced. Under the most favorable conditions, more than one-half of this energy is stored as ATP.

a. What happens to the remaining energy produced in alcoholic fermentation?

563
views
Textbook Question

Pyruvate has three different fates. What are the three different molecules pyruvate is converted into? What conditions exist for the formation of each product?

662
views
Textbook Question

What two types of reactions convert glycerol to dihydroxyacetone phosphate?

844
views
Textbook Question

What is the purpose of the Cori cycle?

1429
views
Textbook Question

Glucose 6-phosphate is in a pivotal position in metabolism. Depending on conditions, glucose 6-phosphate follows one of several pathways. Under what conditions do the following occur?

b. Hydrolysis to free glucose

915
views