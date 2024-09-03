Skip to main content
Ch.24 Lipid Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 24, Problem 9c

Consider the reactions of ketogenesis.
c. What is the essential role of ketone bodies during prolonged starvation?

Understand the context of ketogenesis: Ketogenesis is a metabolic process that occurs in the liver, where fatty acids are broken down to produce ketone bodies. This process is especially active during prolonged periods of fasting or starvation when glucose availability is low.
Identify the types of ketone bodies: The three main ketone bodies produced during ketogenesis are acetoacetate, β-hydroxybutyrate, and acetone. These molecules are water-soluble and can be transported through the bloodstream to other tissues.
Explain the role of ketone bodies: During prolonged starvation, the body depletes its glycogen stores and shifts to using fat as the primary energy source. Ketone bodies serve as an alternative energy source, especially for tissues like the brain, which cannot directly utilize fatty acids for energy.
Describe how ketone bodies are used: Ketone bodies are transported to peripheral tissues, where they are converted back into acetyl-CoA. This acetyl-CoA enters the citric acid cycle (Krebs cycle) to produce ATP, the energy currency of the cell.
Summarize the essential role: The primary role of ketone bodies during prolonged starvation is to provide an efficient and alternative energy source, reducing the body's reliance on glucose and sparing muscle protein from being broken down for gluconeogenesis.

Ketogenesis

Ketogenesis is the metabolic process by which ketone bodies are produced from fatty acids and ketogenic amino acids. This occurs primarily in the liver during periods of low carbohydrate availability, such as fasting or prolonged starvation. Ketone bodies serve as an alternative energy source for tissues, particularly the brain, when glucose levels are low.
Ketone Bodies

Ketone bodies, including acetoacetate, beta-hydroxybutyrate, and acetone, are water-soluble molecules that are generated during ketogenesis. They are crucial for providing energy to various tissues, especially the brain and muscles, when glucose is scarce. Their production helps to spare muscle protein and maintain energy homeostasis during prolonged periods without food.
Prolonged Starvation

Prolonged starvation refers to an extended period without food intake, leading the body to deplete its glycogen stores and shift to alternative energy sources. During this state, the body increases the production of ketone bodies to meet energy demands, particularly for the brain, which typically relies on glucose. This metabolic adaptation is vital for survival, as it helps preserve muscle mass and maintain essential functions.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many molecules of acetyl-CoA are produced by catabolism of the following fatty acids, and how many β oxidations are needed?

a. Palmitic acid, CH3(CH2)14COOH

Textbook Question

Look back at the reactions of the citric acid cycle (Figure 21.8) and identify the three reactions in that cycle that are similar to the first three reactions of the β oxidation of a fatty acid.

<IMAGE>

Textbook Question

Which of the following classifications apply to the formation of 3-hydroxybutyrate from acetoacetate?

a. Condensation

b. Hydrolysis

c. Oxidation

d. Reduction

Textbook Question

Starting with acetyl-S-enzyme-1 and malonyl-CoA, how many molecules of acetyl-CoA are needed to synthesize an 18-carbon fatty acid (C18:0)? How many molecules of CO2 are released in this process?

Textbook Question

Oxygen is not a reactant in the β oxidation of fatty acids. Can β oxidation occur under anaerobic conditions? Explain.

Textbook Question

Identify each lipoprotein described here as either chylomicron, HDL, LDL, or VLDL.

a. Which lipoprotein has the lowest density? Why?

