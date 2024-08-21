Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.24 Lipid Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.24 Lipid MetabolismProblem 10
Chapter 24, Problem 10

Starting with acetyl-S-enzyme-1 and malonyl-CoA, how many molecules of acetyl-CoA are needed to synthesize an 18-carbon fatty acid (C18:0)? How many molecules of CO2 are released in this process?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the process of fatty acid synthesis. Fatty acid synthesis involves the sequential addition of 2-carbon units (from acetyl-CoA) to a growing fatty acid chain. The initial step uses acetyl-S-enzyme-1 as the starting molecule, and subsequent elongation steps use malonyl-CoA as the 2-carbon donor.
Step 2: Determine the number of 2-carbon units required to synthesize an 18-carbon fatty acid. Since the fatty acid starts with 2 carbons from acetyl-S-enzyme-1, the remaining 16 carbons must come from additional acetyl-CoA molecules via malonyl-CoA.
Step 3: Calculate the number of malonyl-CoA molecules needed. Each malonyl-CoA contributes 2 carbons to the fatty acid chain. To add 16 carbons, 8 malonyl-CoA molecules are required.
Step 4: Account for the acetyl-CoA molecules used to form malonyl-CoA. Each malonyl-CoA is synthesized from one acetyl-CoA, so 8 acetyl-CoA molecules are needed to produce the 8 malonyl-CoA molecules.
Step 5: Determine the total number of acetyl-CoA molecules and CO₂ released. One acetyl-CoA is used to start the chain, and 8 more are used to form malonyl-CoA, making a total of 9 acetyl-CoA molecules. Additionally, each malonyl-CoA formation releases one CO₂, so 8 CO₂ molecules are released in the process.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fatty Acid Synthesis

Fatty acid synthesis is a metabolic process that constructs fatty acids from acetyl-CoA and malonyl-CoA through a series of enzymatic reactions. Each cycle of the synthesis adds two carbon atoms to the growing fatty acid chain, utilizing malonyl-CoA as a carbon donor. For an 18-carbon fatty acid, multiple cycles are required, and understanding this process is crucial for determining the number of acetyl-CoA molecules needed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:00
Fatty Acids Concept 1

Acetyl-CoA and Malonyl-CoA

Acetyl-CoA is a central metabolite in energy production and biosynthesis, serving as the building block for fatty acid synthesis. Malonyl-CoA, derived from acetyl-CoA, is used in the elongation of the fatty acid chain. The interplay between these two molecules is essential for understanding how many acetyl-CoA units are required to produce a specific length of fatty acid.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:33
Phase B - Succinyl CoA Formation Example 2

Decarboxylation and CO₂ Release

During fatty acid synthesis, decarboxylation reactions occur, where carbon dioxide (CO₂) is released as a byproduct. Each cycle of adding two carbons from malonyl-CoA results in the release of one molecule of CO₂. Understanding the stoichiometry of these reactions is important for calculating the total CO₂ released when synthesizing an 18-carbon fatty acid.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:21
Naming Dicarboxylic Acids Concept 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Look back at the reactions of the citric acid cycle (Figure 21.8) and identify the three reactions in that cycle that are similar to the first three reactions of the β oxidation of a fatty acid.

<IMAGE>

528
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following classifications apply to the formation of 3-hydroxybutyrate from acetoacetate?

a. Condensation

b. Hydrolysis

c. Oxidation

d. Reduction

1082
views
Textbook Question

Consider the reactions of ketogenesis.

c. What is the essential role of ketone bodies during prolonged starvation?

754
views
Textbook Question

Oxygen is not a reactant in the β oxidation of fatty acids. Can β oxidation occur under anaerobic conditions? Explain.

608
views
Textbook Question

Identify each lipoprotein described here as either chylomicron, HDL, LDL, or VLDL.

a. Which lipoprotein has the lowest density? Why?

1391
views
Textbook Question

Identify each lipoprotein described here as either chylomicron, HDL, LDL, or VLDL.

d. Which lipoprotein contains “bad cholesterol” from a vascular disease risk standpoint?

1144
views