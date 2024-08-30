Textbook Question
Write the complementary sequence of bases for each DNA strand shown next.
a. 5′T-A-T-A-C-T-G 3′
657
views
Write the complementary sequence of bases for each DNA strand shown next.
a. 5′T-A-T-A-C-T-G 3′
Draw the structures of adenine and uracil (which replaces thymine in RNA), and show the hydrogen bonding that occurs between them.
Is a DNA molecule neutral, negatively charged, or positively charged? Explain.
What are Okazaki fragments? What role do they serve in DNA metabolism?
What is the difference between DNA polymerase and DNA ligase?
What is the function of the spliceosome in hnRNA?