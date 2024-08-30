Melting Temperature (Tm)

The melting temperature (Tm) of DNA is the temperature at which half of the DNA strands are in the double-helix state and half are in the 'melted' single-strand state. Tm is influenced by the length of the DNA strands and their nucleotide composition, particularly the number of guanine-cytosine (GC) pairs, which form three hydrogen bonds compared to the two formed by adenine-thymine (AT) pairs.