5' and 3' Ends of DNA Strands

DNA strands have directionality, indicated by the 5' (five-prime) and 3' (three-prime) ends. The 5' end has a phosphate group, while the 3' end has a hydroxyl group. When writing or reading DNA sequences, it is important to maintain this orientation, as it affects how the strands interact during processes like replication and transcription. This directional aspect is crucial for accurately determining complementary sequences.