Ch.26 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Chapter 26, Problem 69
There are different tRNAs for each amino acid. What is one major way to differentiate among the tRNAs for each amino acid?
Understand that tRNAs (transfer RNAs) are molecules that help decode a messenger RNA (mRNA) sequence into a protein during translation. Each tRNA is specific to one amino acid.
Recognize that the key feature distinguishing different tRNAs is their anticodon region, a sequence of three nucleotides that is complementary to a specific codon on the mRNA.
Note that the anticodon sequence ensures that the tRNA binds to the correct codon on the mRNA, which corresponds to the amino acid it carries.
Another distinguishing feature is the structure of the tRNA molecule, particularly the acceptor stem, where the specific amino acid is attached by an enzyme called aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase.
Finally, understand that each aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase is highly specific to both the tRNA and its corresponding amino acid, ensuring accurate pairing during protein synthesis.
tRNA Structure
Transfer RNA (tRNA) is a type of RNA molecule that helps decode a messenger RNA (mRNA) sequence into a protein. Each tRNA has a specific three-dimensional structure that includes an anticodon region, which pairs with the corresponding codon on the mRNA, and an amino acid attachment site. The unique structure of each tRNA allows it to carry a specific amino acid, which is essential for protein synthesis.
Amino Acid Specificity
Each tRNA is linked to a specific amino acid, which is determined by the tRNA's anticodon sequence. The enzyme aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase catalyzes the attachment of the correct amino acid to its corresponding tRNA, ensuring that the right amino acid is incorporated into the growing polypeptide chain during translation. This specificity is crucial for maintaining the integrity of protein synthesis.
Codon-Anticodon Interaction
The interaction between codons on the mRNA and anticodons on the tRNA is fundamental for the translation process. Each tRNA has an anticodon that is complementary to a specific mRNA codon, allowing it to recognize and bind to the correct sequence during protein synthesis. This interaction not only ensures the correct amino acid is added but also plays a role in the overall fidelity of translation.
