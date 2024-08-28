Skip to main content
Ch.26 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 26, Problem 68

What is the general shape and structure of a tRNA molecule?

Understand that tRNA (transfer RNA) is a type of RNA molecule that plays a critical role in protein synthesis by carrying amino acids to the ribosome.
Recognize that the general shape of a tRNA molecule is often described as a 'cloverleaf' in two dimensions due to its secondary structure, which consists of four main regions: the acceptor stem, the D-loop, the anticodon loop, and the TψC loop.
Note that in three dimensions, the tRNA molecule folds into an 'L-shaped' structure, which is stabilized by hydrogen bonding and base stacking interactions.
Identify the key functional regions of the tRNA: the acceptor stem at the 3' end, where the amino acid attaches, and the anticodon loop, which contains a specific sequence of three nucleotides that base-pair with the complementary codon on mRNA.
Understand that the structure of tRNA is highly conserved across different organisms, ensuring its efficiency and accuracy in translating genetic information into proteins.

tRNA Structure

Transfer RNA (tRNA) is a small RNA molecule that plays a crucial role in protein synthesis. It typically has a cloverleaf shape, which consists of three main loops and an acceptor stem. The structure allows tRNA to carry specific amino acids to the ribosome, where proteins are assembled according to the genetic code.
Amino Acid Attachment

Each tRNA molecule is linked to a specific amino acid at its 3' end, which is essential for translation. The attachment occurs through an ester bond formed by the enzyme aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase. This specificity ensures that the correct amino acid is incorporated into the growing polypeptide chain during protein synthesis.
Anticodon Function

The anticodon is a sequence of three nucleotides on the tRNA that is complementary to the codon on the mRNA. This pairing is critical for ensuring that the correct amino acid is added to the polypeptide chain. The interaction between the anticodon and codon is a key step in the translation process, facilitating the accurate decoding of genetic information.
