Textbook Question
Which amino acid(s) have the most codons?
1472
views
Which amino acid(s) have the most codons?
Look at Table 26.3 and find codons for the following amino acids:
a. Val
If the sequence T-A-C-C-C-T appears on the informational strand of DNA, what sequence appears opposite it on the template strand? Label your answer with 3′ and 5′ ends.
What is the general shape and structure of a tRNA molecule?
There are different tRNAs for each amino acid. What is one major way to differentiate among the tRNAs for each amino acid?
Insulin is synthesized as preproinsulin, which has 81 amino acids. How many heterocyclic bases must be present in the informational DNA strand to code for preproinsulin (assuming no introns are present)?