Ch.26 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Chapter 26, Problem 20

What amino acid sequence is coded for by the mRNA base sequence CUC-AUU-CCA-UGC-GAC-GUA?

1
Identify the codons in the mRNA sequence. Each codon consists of three bases. The given sequence is already divided into codons: CUC, AUU, CCA, UGC, GAC, and GUA.
Use the genetic code table to determine the amino acid corresponding to each codon. For example, CUC codes for leucine (Leu), AUU codes for isoleucine (Ile), and so on.
Translate each codon into its corresponding amino acid using the genetic code: CUC -> Leu, AUU -> Ile, CCA -> Pro, UGC -> Cys, GAC -> Asp, GUA -> Val.
Write the amino acid sequence in the correct order as determined by the codons in the mRNA sequence.
Ensure that the sequence is written using the standard three-letter abbreviations for amino acids: Leu-Ile-Pro-Cys-Asp-Val.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

mRNA Translation

mRNA translation is the process by which ribosomes synthesize proteins based on the sequence of nucleotides in messenger RNA (mRNA). Each set of three nucleotides, known as a codon, corresponds to a specific amino acid. Understanding this process is crucial for determining the amino acid sequence encoded by a given mRNA sequence.
Codons and Amino Acids

Codons are triplet sequences of nucleotides in mRNA that specify particular amino acids during protein synthesis. The genetic code is universal, meaning that the same codons correspond to the same amino acids across different organisms. Familiarity with the genetic code table is essential for translating mRNA sequences into their corresponding amino acid sequences.
Amino Acid Properties

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, each with unique properties that influence protein structure and function. There are 20 standard amino acids, and their sequence determines the protein's characteristics. Understanding the properties of these amino acids helps in predicting how the resulting protein will behave in biological systems.
