List possible codon sequences for the following amino acids.
a. Val
Identify the amino acid for which the codon GAG codes, and what other codon could encode for this same amino acid?
What amino acids do the following sequences code for?
a. AUC
Copy the diagram and use dotted lines to indicate where hydrogen bonding occurs between the complementary strands of DNA. What is the sequence of each strand of DNA drawn (remember that the sequence is written from the 5′ to 3′ end)?
Copy the following simplified drawing of a DNA replication fork:
a. On the drawing, indicate the direction of synthesis of the new strand labeled A and the location of DNA polymerase on the strand.
Gln-His-Pro-Gly is the sequence of a molecule known as progenitor thyrotropin-releasing hormone (pro-TRH). If we were searching for pro-TRH genes, we would need to know what sequence of bases in DNA we should be looking for. Use the following boxes to indicate answers to parts (a)–(d).
a. What RNA sequence could code for these four amino acids?