Textbook Question
What is the function of the spliceosome in hnRNA?
1410
views
What is the function of the spliceosome in hnRNA?
What mRNA base sequences are complementary to the following DNA template sequences? Be sure to label the 5′ and 3′ ends of the complementary sequences.
a. 5′ CAT GCT CTA CAG 3′
List possible codon sequences for the following amino acids.
a. Val
What amino acids do the following sequences code for?
a. AUC
What amino acid sequence is coded for by the mRNA base sequence CUC-AUU-CCA-UGC-GAC-GUA?
Copy the diagram and use dotted lines to indicate where hydrogen bonding occurs between the complementary strands of DNA. What is the sequence of each strand of DNA drawn (remember that the sequence is written from the 5′ to 3′ end)?