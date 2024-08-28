What mRNA base sequences are complementary to the following DNA template sequences? Be sure to label the 5′ and 3′ ends of the complementary sequences.
a. 5′ CAT GCT CTA CAG 3′
List possible codon sequences for the following amino acids.
a. Val
Identify the amino acid for which the codon GAG codes, and what other codon could encode for this same amino acid?
What amino acid sequence is coded for by the mRNA base sequence CUC-AUU-CCA-UGC-GAC-GUA?
Copy the diagram and use dotted lines to indicate where hydrogen bonding occurs between the complementary strands of DNA. What is the sequence of each strand of DNA drawn (remember that the sequence is written from the 5′ to 3′ end)?
Copy the following simplified drawing of a DNA replication fork:
a. On the drawing, indicate the direction of synthesis of the new strand labeled A and the location of DNA polymerase on the strand.