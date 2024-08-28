Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.26 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.26 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 16a
Chapter 26, Problem 16a

List possible codon sequences for the following amino acids.
a. Val

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a codon is a sequence of three nucleotides (triplet) in mRNA that corresponds to a specific amino acid. The genetic code is universal and redundant, meaning multiple codons can code for the same amino acid.
Recall that the amino acid Valine (Val) is encoded by the following codons: GUU, GUC, GUA, and GUG. These codons are derived from the genetic code table.
Explain that each codon consists of three RNA nucleotides: G (guanine), U (uracil), A (adenine), and C (cytosine). The first position is always G, the second position is always U, and the third position can vary (U, C, A, or G).
List the possible codon sequences for Valine: GUU, GUC, GUA, and GUG. These variations in the third position demonstrate the redundancy of the genetic code.
Conclude by emphasizing that this redundancy helps protect against mutations, as changes in the third nucleotide often do not alter the amino acid being coded for.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
47s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Codons

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids during protein synthesis. Each codon specifies one amino acid, and the genetic code is universal across most organisms. Understanding codons is essential for translating genetic information into functional proteins.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
The Genetic Code Concept 1

Amino Acids

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, and there are 20 standard amino acids that combine in various sequences to form proteins. Each amino acid is encoded by one or more codons, and the specific sequence of amino acids determines a protein's structure and function. Valine (Val) is one of these amino acids, and its codons must be identified to understand its role in protein synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Genetic Code

The genetic code is the set of rules by which information encoded in genetic material is translated into proteins. It consists of 64 codons that correspond to 20 amino acids, with some amino acids being represented by multiple codons. Familiarity with the genetic code is crucial for determining the possible codon sequences for any given amino acid, including Valine.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
The Genetic Code Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the difference between DNA polymerase and DNA ligase?

833
views
Textbook Question

What is the function of the spliceosome in hnRNA?

1410
views
Textbook Question

What mRNA base sequences are complementary to the following DNA template sequences? Be sure to label the 5′ and 3′ ends of the complementary sequences.

a. 5′ CAT GCT CTA CAG 3′

1271
views
Textbook Question

Identify the amino acid for which the codon GAG codes, and what other codon could encode for this same amino acid?

837
views
Textbook Question

What amino acids do the following sequences code for?

a. AUC

753
views
Textbook Question

What amino acid sequence is coded for by the mRNA base sequence CUC-AUU-CCA-UGC-GAC-GUA?

1033
views