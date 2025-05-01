Problem 94d
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides:
d. UMP
Problem 96
How do the bases cytosine and uracil differ?
Problem 97
Draw the condensed structural formula for CMP.
Problem 99
What is similar about the primary structure of RNA and DNA?
Problem 101
If the DNA double helix in salmon contains 28% adenine, what is the percentage of thymine, guanine, and cytosine?
Problem 104
In DNA, how many hydrogen bonds form between guanine and cytosine?
Problem 106c
Write the complementary base sequence for each of the following DNA segments:
c. G G C C T A C C T T A A C G A C G
Problem 107c
Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA:
c. carries genetic information from the nucleus to the ribosomes
Problem 108a
Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA:
a. combines with proteins to form ribosomes
Problem 108b
Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA:
b. brings amino acids to the ribosomes for protein synthesis
Problem 109a
What are the possible codons for each of the following amino acids?
a. threonine
Problem 110b
What are the possible codons for each of the following amino acids?
b. arginine
Problem 112a
What is the amino acid for each of the following codons?
a. CAA
Problem 113a
What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA?
a. AGC
Problem 114a
What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA?
a. GUG
Problem 115
Endorphins are polypeptides that reduce pain. What is the amino acid order for the endorphin leucine enkephalin (leu-enkephalin), which has the following mRNA?
AUG UAC GGU GGA UUU CUA UAA
Problem 116
Endorphins are polypeptides that reduce pain. What is the amino acid order for the endorphin methionine enkephalin (met-enkephalin), which has the following mRNA?
AUG UAC GGU GGA UUU AUG UAA
Problem 118
A polypeptide contains 36 amino acids. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this polypeptide?
Problem 121(1)
Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):
1. replication of DNA
a. DNA polymerase
b. mRNA is synthesized from nuclear DNA
c. viruses
d. restriction enzymes
e. tRNA molecules bond to codons
Problem 122(2)
Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):
2. transcription
a. amino acids are linked together
b. RNA template is used to synthesize DNA
c. helicase unwinds DNA
d. genetic information is transferred from DNA
e. sticky ends join new DNA segment
Problem 122(1)
Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):
1. replication of DNA
a. amino acids are linked together
b. RNA template is used to synthesize DNA
c. helicase unwinds DNA
d. genetic information is transferred from DNA
e. sticky ends join new DNA segment
Problem 122(4)
Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):
4. recombinant DNA
a. amino acids are linked together
b. RNA template is used to synthesize DNA
c. helicase unwinds DNA
d. genetic information is transferred from DNA
e. sticky ends join new DNA segment
Problem 122(5)
Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):
5. reverse transcription
a. amino acids are linked together
b. RNA template is used to synthesize DNA
c. helicase unwinds DNA
d. genetic information is transferred from DNA
e. sticky ends join new DNA segment
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
