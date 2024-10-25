4:40 minutes 4:40 minutes Problem 122.1 Textbook Question Textbook Question Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e): (17.3, 17.4, 17.5, 17.7, 17.8) 1. replication of DNA

a. amino acids are linked together b. RNA template is used to synthesize DNA c. helicase unwinds DNA d. genetic information is transferred from DNA e. sticky ends join new DNA segment

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above

