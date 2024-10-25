5:24 minutes 5:24 minutes Problem 121.1 Textbook Question Textbook Question Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e): (17.3, 17.4, 17.5, 17.7, 17.8) 1. replication of DNA

a. DNA polymerase b. mRNA is synthesized from nuclear DNA c. viruses d. restriction enzymes e. tRNA molecules bond to codons

