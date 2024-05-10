26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Endorphins are polypeptides that reduce pain. What is the amino acid order for the endorphin methionine enkephalin (met-enkephalin), which has the following mRNA? (17.5)
AUG UAC GGU GGA UUU AUG UAA
