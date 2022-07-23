Textbook Question
A container was found in Gloria's home that contains 140 g of ethylene glycol in 480 g of liquid. What is the percentage of ethylene glycol? Express your answer to the ones place.
52
views
A container was found in Gloria's home that contains 140 g of ethylene glycol in 480 g of liquid. What is the percentage of ethylene glycol? Express your answer to the ones place.
If the toxic quantity is 1.5 g of ethylene glycol per 1000 g of body mass, what percentage of ethylene glycol is fatal?
A bag of gumdrops contains 16 orange gumdrops, 8 yellow gumdrops, and 16 black gumdrops.
a. What is the percentage of yellow gumdrops? Express your answer to the ones place.
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
b. 650
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
c. 0.37
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
d. 530 000