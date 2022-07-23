Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 Chemistry in Our Lives
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.1 Chemistry in Our LivesProblem 55a
Chapter 1, Problem 55a

Write each of the following in scientific notation:
a. 0.000 026

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the significant digits in the number 0.000 026. These are the non-zero digits, which in this case are '26'.
Determine the decimal point's position in the original number. In 0.000 026, the decimal point is located after the leading zeros and before the '26'.
Rewrite the number so that it is expressed as a value between 1 and 10. To do this, move the decimal point to the right until only one non-zero digit remains to the left of the decimal point. For 0.000 026, this becomes 2.6.
Count the number of places the decimal point was moved. In this case, the decimal point was moved 5 places to the right.
Express the number in scientific notation using the format \( a \times 10^n \), where \( a \) is the rewritten number (2.6) and \( n \) is the negative of the number of places the decimal point was moved (\( -5 \)). The result is \( 2.6 \times 10^{-5} \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as the product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, the number 0.000026 can be expressed as 2.6 x 10^-5, where 2.6 is the coefficient and -5 indicates the decimal point has moved five places to the right.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:41
Scientific Notation

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial when converting numbers to scientific notation, as it ensures that the precision of the original number is maintained in its new form.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 2

Exponent Rules

Exponent rules govern how to manipulate powers of ten in scientific notation. Key rules include the product of powers (adding exponents when multiplying like bases) and the power of a power (multiplying exponents when raising a power to another power). These rules are essential for correctly converting numbers into scientific notation and performing calculations involving them.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A container was found in Gloria's home that contains 140 g of ethylene glycol in 480 g of liquid. What is the percentage of ethylene glycol? Express your answer to the ones place.

52
views
Textbook Question

If the toxic quantity is 1.5 g of ethylene glycol per 1000 g of body mass, what percentage of ethylene glycol is fatal?

1620
views
Textbook Question

A bag of gumdrops contains 16 orange gumdrops, 8 yellow gumdrops, and 16 black gumdrops.

a. What is the percentage of yellow gumdrops? Express your answer to the ones place.

1421
views
Textbook Question

Write each of the following in scientific notation:

b. 650

43
views
Textbook Question

Write each of the following in scientific notation:

c. 0.37

44
views
Textbook Question

Write each of the following in scientific notation:

d. 530 000

38
views