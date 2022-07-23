Skip to main content
A bag of gumdrops contains 16 orange gumdrops, 8 yellow gumdrops, and 16 black gumdrops.
a. What is the percentage of yellow gumdrops? Express your answer to the ones place.

Step 1: Determine the total number of gumdrops in the bag by adding the quantities of orange, yellow, and black gumdrops. Use the formula: Total=16+8+16.
Step 2: Identify the number of yellow gumdrops, which is given as 8.
Step 3: Calculate the fraction of yellow gumdrops in the bag by dividing the number of yellow gumdrops by the total number of gumdrops. Use the formula: Fraction=8Total.
Step 4: Convert the fraction to a percentage by multiplying it by 100. Use the formula: Percentage=8Total×100.
Step 5: Round the resulting percentage to the nearest ones place as instructed in the problem.

Percentage Calculation

Percentage is a way of expressing a number as a fraction of 100. To calculate the percentage of a specific category within a total, you divide the number of items in that category by the total number of items and then multiply by 100. This concept is essential for determining the proportion of yellow gumdrops in the bag.
Total Count of Items

To find the percentage of a specific item, it is crucial to know the total count of all items involved. In this case, the total number of gumdrops is the sum of orange, yellow, and black gumdrops. Understanding the total count allows for accurate percentage calculations.
Rounding Rules

Rounding is the process of adjusting a number to a specified degree of accuracy. In this question, the answer must be expressed to the ones place, meaning any decimal values should be rounded to the nearest whole number. Familiarity with rounding rules is important for providing the final answer correctly.
