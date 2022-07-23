Skip to main content
Ch.1 Chemistry in Our Lives
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.1 Chemistry in Our LivesProblem 33
Chapter 1, Problem 33

A container was found in Gloria's home that contains 140 g of ethylene glycol in 480 g of liquid. What is the percentage of ethylene glycol? Express your answer to the ones place.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the formula for calculating the percentage of a component in a mixture. The formula is: Percentage = MassTotal Mass × 100.
Identify the mass of the ethylene glycol (solute) from the problem. It is given as 140 g.
Identify the total mass of the liquid mixture. This is the sum of the mass of ethylene glycol and the mass of the other liquid. The total mass is 140 + 480 g.
Substitute the values into the formula: Percentage = 140140 + 480 × 100.
Simplify the expression to calculate the percentage of ethylene glycol in the mixture. Ensure the final answer is rounded to the ones place.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Percentage Calculation

Percentage is a way of expressing a number as a fraction of 100. To calculate the percentage of a component in a mixture, you divide the mass of the component by the total mass of the mixture and then multiply by 100. In this case, the percentage of ethylene glycol can be found by taking the mass of ethylene glycol and dividing it by the total mass of the liquid.
Mass of Components

In this context, the mass of components refers to the individual weights of substances in a mixture. Here, we have 140 g of ethylene glycol and 480 g of liquid. Understanding the total mass is crucial for calculating the percentage, as it provides the denominator in the percentage formula.
Mixture Composition

Mixture composition refers to the relative amounts of different substances within a mixture. In this scenario, ethylene glycol is one component of the liquid mixture. Knowing the composition helps in understanding the properties and behavior of the mixture, as well as in performing calculations related to its components.
