Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.10 Acids and Bases and EquilibriumProblem 13b
Chapter 10, Problem 13b

Identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid–base pairs in each of the following equations:
b. NH4+(aq) + H2O(l) ⇄ NH3(aq) + H3O+(aq)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the Brønsted–Lowry definition of acids and bases. A Brønsted–Lowry acid is a substance that donates a proton (H⁺), while a Brønsted–Lowry base is a substance that accepts a proton.
Step 2: Analyze the reactants and products in the equation: NH₄⁺(aq) + H₂O(l) ⇄ NH₃(aq) + H₃O⁺(aq). Identify which species donates a proton and which species accepts a proton.
Step 3: Observe that NH₄⁺ (ammonium ion) donates a proton (H⁺) to H₂O (water), forming NH₃ (ammonia) and H₃O⁺ (hydronium ion). This makes NH₄⁺ the Brønsted–Lowry acid and NH₃ its conjugate base.
Step 4: Recognize that H₂O accepts the proton from NH₄⁺, forming H₃O⁺. This makes H₂O the Brønsted–Lowry base and H₃O⁺ its conjugate acid.
Step 5: Conclude that the Brønsted–Lowry acid–base pairs are: (1) NH₄⁺ (acid) and NH₃ (conjugate base), and (2) H₂O (base) and H₃O⁺ (conjugate acid).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Brønsted–Lowry Theory

The Brønsted–Lowry theory defines acids as proton donors and bases as proton acceptors. This framework allows for a broader understanding of acid-base reactions beyond just the presence of hydroxide or hydronium ions. In this theory, the transfer of protons (H⁺ ions) between species is the central focus, making it essential for analyzing chemical equations involving acids and bases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:22
Atomic Theory

Acid-Base Pairs

An acid-base pair consists of two species that differ by the presence or absence of a proton. In a Brønsted–Lowry context, the acid in the pair donates a proton, while the base accepts it. Identifying these pairs in a reaction helps to clarify the roles of different species and the direction of proton transfer, which is crucial for understanding the dynamics of the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:56
Base Pairing Concept 1

Equilibrium in Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions often reach a state of equilibrium, where the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal. This concept is important for understanding how the concentrations of reactants and products change over time. In the given equation, recognizing the equilibrium allows for the identification of the acid-base pairs and the direction of proton transfer, which is vital for predicting the behavior of the system.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:08
Acid-Base Reactions Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the formula for the conjugate base for each of the following acids:

c. HPO42-

798
views
Textbook Question

Write the formula for the conjugate acid for each of the following bases:

a. CO32-

846
views
Textbook Question

Write the formula for the conjugate acid for each of the following bases:

c. H2PO4-

1178
views
Textbook Question

Using TABLE 10.3, identify the stronger acid in each of the following pairs:

a. HBr or HNO2

888
views
Textbook Question

Using TABLE 10.3, identify the stronger acid in each of the following pairs:

b. H3PO4 or HSO4-

1294
views
Textbook Question

In an acidic solution, how does the concentration of H3O+ compare to the concentration of OH-?

856
views