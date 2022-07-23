Textbook Question
Write the formula for the conjugate base for each of the following acids:
a. HCO3-
Write the formula for the conjugate base for each of the following acids:
c. HPO42-
Write the formula for the conjugate acid for each of the following bases:
a. CO32-
Identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid–base pairs in each of the following equations:
b. NH4+(aq) + H2O(l) ⇄ NH3(aq) + H3O+(aq)
Using TABLE 10.3, identify the stronger acid in each of the following pairs:
a. HBr or HNO2
Using TABLE 10.3, identify the stronger acid in each of the following pairs:
b. H3PO4 or HSO4-