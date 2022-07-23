Skip to main content
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Chapter 10, Problem 27

In an acidic solution, how does the concentration of H3O+ compare to the concentration of OH-?

Understand that in any aqueous solution, the concentrations of H₃O⁺ (hydronium ions) and OH⁻ (hydroxide ions) are related by the ion-product constant for water, Kw, which is 1.0 × 10⁻¹⁴ at 25°C. This relationship is expressed as: Kw = [H3O+] × [OH].
Recognize that an acidic solution is defined as one where the concentration of H₃O⁺ is greater than the concentration of OH⁻. This means: [H3O+] > [OH].
Recall that the pH of a solution is a measure of its acidity and is calculated using the formula: pH = −log[H3O+]. For an acidic solution, the pH is less than 7.
Use the relationship between pH and pOH, which is given by: pH + pOH = 14. In an acidic solution, since the pH is less than 7, the pOH will be greater than 7, indicating a lower concentration of OH⁻.
Conclude that in an acidic solution, the concentration of H₃O⁺ is higher than the concentration of OH⁻, and this imbalance is what defines the solution as acidic.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acidic Solutions

An acidic solution is characterized by a higher concentration of hydronium ions (H₃O⁺) compared to hydroxide ions (OH⁻). This imbalance results in a pH value less than 7, indicating acidity. In such solutions, the presence of H₃O⁺ ions is what defines the solution as acidic, affecting various chemical reactions and properties.
pH Scale

The pH scale quantifies the acidity or basicity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH less than 7 indicates an acidic solution, where the concentration of H₃O⁺ is greater than that of OH⁻. Each unit change in pH represents a tenfold change in H₃O⁺ concentration, making it a crucial tool for understanding the nature of solutions.
Ion Product of Water

The ion product of water (Kw) is the equilibrium constant for the self-ionization of water, defined as Kw = [H₃O⁺][OH⁻] = 1.0 x 10⁻¹⁴ at 25°C. In acidic solutions, as the concentration of H₃O⁺ increases, the concentration of OH⁻ must decrease to maintain this constant. This relationship is fundamental in determining the balance of ions in any aqueous solution.
