Chapter 10, Problem 2c

Indicate whether each of the following statements is characteristic of an acid, a base, or both
b. neutralizes bases

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of acids and bases according to the Brønsted-Lowry theory. Acids are proton (H⁺) donors, while bases are proton (H⁺) acceptors.
Step 2: Understand the concept of neutralization. Neutralization is a chemical reaction in which an acid reacts with a base to produce water (H₂O) and a salt. This process typically involves the combination of H⁺ ions from the acid and OH⁻ ions from the base to form water.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'neutralizes bases.' Since neutralization involves acids reacting with bases, this characteristic is specific to acids. Acids neutralize bases by donating H⁺ ions that combine with OH⁻ ions from the base.
Step 4: Consider whether this characteristic applies to bases. Bases do not neutralize other bases; instead, they neutralize acids by accepting H⁺ ions. Therefore, this characteristic does not apply to bases.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'neutralizes bases' is a characteristic of acids, as acids are the substances that react with and neutralize bases in a neutralization reaction.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids

Acids are substances that can donate protons (H+) in a chemical reaction. They typically have a sour taste and can turn blue litmus paper red. Acids react with bases to form water and salts, a process known as neutralization. Common examples include hydrochloric acid (HCl) and sulfuric acid (H2SO4).
Bases

Bases are substances that can accept protons or donate hydroxide ions (OH-) in a chemical reaction. They usually have a bitter taste and can turn red litmus paper blue. Bases neutralize acids, resulting in the formation of water and salts. Examples of bases include sodium hydroxide (NaOH) and ammonia (NH3).
Neutralization Reaction

A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. This process effectively cancels out the properties of both the acid and the base, resulting in a neutral solution. The general equation for this reaction is: Acid + Base → Salt + Water. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining the characteristics of acids and bases.
