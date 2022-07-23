Skip to main content
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.10 Acids and Bases and EquilibriumProblem 1d
Chapter 10, Problem 1d

Indicate whether each of the following statements is characteristic of an acid, a base, or both
d. is named barium hydroxide

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of acids and bases. Acids are substances that donate protons (H⁺ ions) in aqueous solutions, while bases are substances that accept protons or produce hydroxide ions (OH⁻) in aqueous solutions.
Step 2: Analyze the chemical name 'barium hydroxide.' The term 'hydroxide' indicates the presence of OH⁻ ions, which is a characteristic of bases.
Step 3: Recognize that barium hydroxide (Ba(OH)₂) is a strong base because it dissociates completely in water to release barium ions (Ba²⁺) and hydroxide ions (OH⁻).
Step 4: Conclude that barium hydroxide is characteristic of a base, as it produces hydroxide ions in solution and does not exhibit properties of acids.
Step 5: Verify your understanding by comparing this to other known bases, such as sodium hydroxide (NaOH), which also contains hydroxide ions and behaves similarly in solution.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids and Bases

Acids are substances that can donate protons (H+) in a solution, while bases are substances that can accept protons or donate hydroxide ions (OH-). This fundamental distinction is crucial for classifying compounds as either acids or bases based on their chemical behavior in aqueous solutions.
Hydroxides

Hydroxides are compounds that contain the hydroxide ion (OH-). They are typically associated with basic substances. For example, barium hydroxide (Ba(OH)2) is a strong base because it dissociates in water to release hydroxide ions, which can neutralize acids.
Naming Conventions in Chemistry

The naming of chemical compounds follows specific conventions that indicate their composition and structure. Barium hydroxide is named using the metal 'barium' followed by 'hydroxide,' reflecting its composition of barium ions and hydroxide ions, which is characteristic of bases.
